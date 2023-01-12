The “ball is rolling” on the project to renovate the old Ninety Six High School.
Those were the words used by Andrew Macke, finance director for Greenwood County School District 52 on Tuesday evening when talking about the project during the district’s board of trustees meeting.
Macke said the district met with the architect on the project in December and has initial drawings. The current discussions include: renovating both gyms, renovating the cafeteria into band space, demolishing condemned areas, renovating some classrooms into a maintenance shop and renovating some classrooms into office space and a conference room.
Macke said the district is going to begin the bid process for a construction manager at risk soon.
In other business:
The district will restart the process for bids on fencing, access control locks and cameras at Ninety Six Elementary School. The district previously sought bids, but one bidder was protested by another.
The board of trustees approved a local course, Pathways to Success. It is a freshman class that helps students become more successful in school.
The board approved updates to two policies. One is regarding student fees, fines and charges and the other is regarding expulsion of students.
