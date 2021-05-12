NINETY SIX — Students are improving but there is still a ways still to go, Greenwood County School District 52 staff told the school board at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Assistant Superintendent Paul Spadaro showed trustees some of the data coming out of diagnostic tests given to primary, elementary and middle school students since fall 2020.
The data showed primary and elementary school students improved significantly, many of them moving into higher performance tiers in reading and math. At the middle school, though, performance seemed to plateau across the three diagnostic tests this school year.
Spadaro said the district has an academic recovery plan to help get students on-level, through summer enrichment programs, response-to-intervention teachers and reading intervention software that provides teachers with professional development and a classroom library. These tools will be paired with district-wide professional development.
“It’s not a one-size-fits-all, because a lot of students need a lot of different things,” Spadaro said. “We’re hoping that what we’re implementing here targets their individualized needs.”
Board Chairperson Jeff Chapman asked how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected performance, and Spadaro admitted the district took a hit — students aren’t where they need to be. Board member Bryan Green said he’d like to see students meeting and exceeding expectations, but the data shows they’re instead falling just short of those standards. Superintendent Rex Ward praised the instructional team for its hard work mitigating the harm of the pandemic on actual education, and Spadaro said the team will work to get students where they should be.
Finance Officer Sharon Setzer gave her final budget update at a regular monthly meeting — she filed her resignation effective May 31, as she seeks other employment. She gave second reading of the district’s budget, which she said is subject to change still since the state’s general assembly is still mulling over matters that could affect revenue.
The district is also seeking a bid for worker’s compensation insurance that could be cheaper than what’s currently budgeted, and issues like base student cost and property value reassessment could still make for changes in the budget.
“We possibly have some opportunity to have a little bit more than we had planned on,” Setzer said.
The draft budget presented at Tuesday’s meeting lists $14,275,105 in revenues — so far, down about $350,000 from last year — with expenditures to match.
In his superintendent report, Ward said district staff met with town officials to discuss a proposed farm at the high school for agricultural education, and he said they’re willing to work with the district to allow it to happen. The board added a remote learning day on Aug. 25, and approved no more than about $9,000 for an asbestos study at the old high school building, to find out the extent and location of asbestos use there before any potential renovation or demolition.
The board approved a few new policies, including one to allow parents to opt their children out of wearing a mask at school. This new policy brings the district in line with Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order made shortly before the meeting Tuesday, which ordered an end to mask mandates.
Cathy Anderson, director of human resources and special projects, gave first reading on several policies, including ones detailing how staff evaluations work, defining how staff can take leaves and absences and how students can apply to take online courses.
Another policy requires anyone wearing leggings, tights or yoga pants to wear tops that hang to at least four inches above the knee, while another added improper touching as a level-three behavioral offense and mooning or pantsing — the act of pulling down another person’s pants — as level-four offenses.
Lastly, the board approved hiring a teacher each for the primary and elementary school, along with a response-to-intervention teacher for the middle school.