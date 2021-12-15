NINETY SIX — Greenwood County School District 52’s school board became the latest body to ban teaching critical race theory, citing concerns from parents, while postponing discussion on bathroom policy for transgender students.
“It’s become a real push-button issue though, so we just want to make sure — we want to represent the views of our constituents and there’s a lot of upset parents,” board member Bryan Green said after Tuesday’s meeting.
He pointed to the animosity seen this year in Virginia over the topic, adding that “we’d rather not see those things happen here.”
The board wrote the ban into its “Social Studies Education” policy, which lays out its curriculum and begins: “The district’s instructional program for social studies education is designed to provide the opportunity for students to acquire the knowledge of content and concepts, to develop critical thinking and processing skills, and to adopt values necessary for responsible social, political, and economic participation in a diverse, interdependent, and changing world.”
On Tuesday, the board added a sentence to the policy before passage: “Schools will not teach critical race theory or the 1619 Project.”
The board did not define either term. Critical race theory asserts that systemic racism is present across American society; it is not included in South Carolina’s standards. The 1619 Project, according to the New York Times Magazine website, “aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative.”
Board member Jeff Chapman made the motion to amend the policy and it was seconded by Bryan Green. The motion to amend the policy and the amended policy itself passed unanimously among the three board members present: Chapman, Green and Ray Jackson. Chairperson Kevin Campbell and Ray Pilgrim were absent.
While the board approved second reading of that policy, it postponed second reading of a policy that would allow transgender students to use the restroom or locker room for the gender “which the student consistently asserts at school.” That policy would provide students who express a need for privacy with reasonable alternative facilities or accommodations.
Chapman said his reading of the policy is that “a transgender person can choose to use the locker room or the bathroom of their choice.”
“So there’d be nothing in there that would prevent a transgender person from taking a shower in the locker room of their choosing,” Chapman said.
Chapman said he thinks it’s “very dangerous given the current environment.”
“I think it’s very important for us to actually have these discussions and not hide out of fear of being shouted down by anybody to protect our kids,” Chapman said.
Alex Sherard, the board’s attorney, said the policy reflects legal precedent that has changed in the fourth circuit, which includes South Carolina.
“There’s legal and then there’s justice,” Chapman respond, later saying “I’m willing to die on this hill.”
Cathy Anderson, district director of human resources and special projects, told the board the only reason she brought the policy to them was because she thought she legally had to.
Green proposed amending the policy to require a transgender student to use the restroom or locker room associated with the gender assigned to them at birth or be provided with reasonable alternative facilities if they desire it.
Sherard told him policies could be amended, but the amendments Green proposed changed the meaning of the policy.
“This is a policy affirmatively allowing this and the language you proposed — which you can still propose — affirmatively disallows something, so we need to go back to the first reading,” he said.
If the amendment subverts the intention of the policy, it must be reexamined, he said.
The policy was tabled. Anderson said she would not bring the policy back to the board until they were ready for it to be on the agenda.
In other business:
The board heard from its auditor, Martin Smith and Co., which issued an unmodified opinion and overall positive audit.
The board approved an overnight field trip for the Edgewood Middle School Beta Club to travel to Myrtle Beach for a convention.
The board learned about an employee attendance incentive that will pay employees a $250 bonus if they do not miss more than three days or any professional development days for the remainder of the year beginning in January.
The board entered into executive session for a discussion of the future appointment of superintendent.