NINETY SIX — Teachers in Greenwood County School District 52 will see a $4,000 pay bump next year.
The district’s board of trustees on Tuesday passed its budget for the 2022-23 school year. The meeting was the final board meeting for outgoing Superintendent Rex Ward.
The budget is based on the “most conservative” numbers from the state, according to Andrew Macke, the district’s finance director.
The budget will include a $4,000 increase in teacher salaries, a $2,500 increase for non-certified employees, a $2 per hour raise for food service workers and an increase for bus drivers to be dictated by the state.
The change will raise the district’s starting salary for teachers to $42,850, Macke said.
The budget did not include any millage increase or use of fund balance money, which is the district’s savings.
The revenue and expenditures in the balanced budget each total $15,266,709, according to Macke.
The board separately approved a supplemental contracts pay increase to add back academic supplements that were previously removed. The total supplement amount will be $166,100.
In other business:
The board also approved the second reading of revisions to the staff conduct and staff conduct with student policies, adding rules for communication.
A school nurse who is leaving the job will be hired as a consultant for 30 days to train incoming nurses. She will be paid using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
