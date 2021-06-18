A handful of policy changes approved in Greenwood School District 52 will affect students and employees.
The Ninety Six schools board of trustees approved five policy changes and updates during its meeting last week, ranging from how employees use their leave days to some dress code revisions.
The district added language to the codes regarding leave and absences for support and professional staff that would prohibit staff from using leave during the first five days of school or the last five days, on staff development days and on days before or after a school holiday. Written permission would be needed for an employee to use leave during one of those days, except when the employee is ill or has a death in the family.
The board adopted two model policies from the South Carolina School Boards Association.
Cathy Anderson, district director of human resources and special projects, said the school district receives model policies from the association based on legislation or new regulations.
The district adopted a model policy that defines evaluation of instructional staff, and one regarding distance, online and virtual education.
The board also approved revisions to the district’s dress code.
The dress code allows for leggings, tights and yoga pants to be worn, but requires that tops worn with them must be “no shorter than four inches from the middle of the knee, front and back.”
Anderson said district administrators were having issues with leggings that were transparent.
The dress code revision also restricts girls from wearing sports bras as their only top during sport practices, and boys from going shirtless during practices.
“Sexual harassment and all these kinds of things come into play and we want to do our best to be proactive, I guess, and not allow them an opportunity to even go there,” Anderson said.
A link to the school board policies can be found online at greenwood52.org under the “district information” tab.