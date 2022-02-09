Beth Taylor is looking forward to being a part of the Greenwood County School District 52 community.
She was chosen unanimously by the district's board of trustees to be the district's next superintendent.
Taylor will come to the Ninety Six district from Greenwood County School District 50, where she is executive director of secondary education.
“I’m very excited about the opportunity,” Taylor said Wednesday.
“It’s a wonderful community. I look forward to being a part of it and just joining in with all the great things they’re doing currently.”
Details of the Taylor’s employment agreement are still under negotiation, according to a news release provided by White and Story LLC, the law firm that led the search for the district’s new superintendent.
Taylor began her teaching career at Abbeville High School, where she was later assistant principal and principal. Then she became principal of Greenwood High School before coming to her current position.
She will replace outgoing Superintendent Rex Ward, who announced last year that he will leave the district in July.
“This morning, I reached out to Dr. Taylor to offer her my congratulations and full support of her appointment as the district’s next superintendent,” Ward said in a news release.
“I have known Dr. Taylor as an educator for many years, and I am confident she will be the leader that our students and staff deserve. Her experience and connection to the local community will provide our district with a wealth of resources in support of a successful future. I look forward to working with Dr. Taylor on a smooth and measured transition and wish her the best in the years to come.”
Taylor said she is looking forward to get to know the culture and values of the community.
“I know they strongly feel education is a big part of their community and so we want to improve that and make that stronger,” Taylor said.
“I think we’ll look at what they’re currently doing — and they’re having a great deal of success, it’s an outstanding school district — and we’ll try to enhance what that is and give as many students as possible an opportunity to be successful.”
She said that involved finding out what each students’ interests and goals are and how that matches up with offerings by the district and the community.
“First, I would like to extend my congratulations to Dr. Taylor and welcome her to the district community,” board chairperson Kevin Campbell said in a news release.
“I am grateful the board united to support Dr. Taylor and her appointment as superintendent. Dr. Taylor’s qualifications and experience as an educator and leader in the Lakelands area will be a tremendous asset in her service to the district.
The two other finalists for the position were David Pitts, assistant superintendent for operations in Laurens County School District 56, and John Tharp, a school and district administrator in Hamilton County, Tennessee.