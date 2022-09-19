Greenwood County School District 51 board members honored the district's teacher of the year, Carla Owens, at Monday's meeting. From left, board chairperson Shanon Calvert, Owens and Superintendent Fay Sprouse.
WARE SHOALS — A recommendation to name a gate at Ware Shoals High School after a former football player has been dropped.
Earlier this month, the Greenwood County School District 51 board of trustees discussed naming a gate at the school’s Tommy Davis Field — the football stadium — after Billy Ray Medlin, a senior football player who died following a summer scrimmage in 1954.
The board tabled that discussion and returned on Monday evening for its regularly scheduled board meeting. During the Monday meeting, however, the recommendation to name the gate was withdrawn.
Superintendent Fay Sprouse said the recommendation did not follow the board’s policy, which states the board “may consider requests from school and community groups to name” a building, portion of a building or specific area on a campus for a person.
The district was approached about naming the gate for Medlin by an individual, not a group.
“So if that is to be considered in the future it would need to come from a group, so we want to withdraw that,” Sprouse said.
The discussion was tabled during the previous meeting because the board wanted input from the school’s athletic director, Chris Johnston.
In other action, the board approved an overnight field trip for the middle school to go to Charleston.
The board also approved two appointments. Jewell McCullough will be on the district safety committee and Cody Quinn will be on the Frank Russell Technology Center advisory committee.
The board also chose Genie McDill to represent the board at the 2022 S.C. School Boards Association Delegate Assembly as the official voting delegate.
District teacher of the year Carla Owens received a standing ovation recognition from the district.
