WARE SHOALS — Greenwood County School District 51 will maintain virtual learning for students until Jan. 25 because of the escalating novel coronavirus numbers in Greenwood County.
Fay Sprouse, superintendent of District 51, urged the board to revisit the issue on Jan. 25, if the numbers are down, they will return to a hybrid learning schedule.
“We need to close the learning gap,” Sprouse said, referencing the fact that test scores are lower in math than they were at this time last year. “We need to get the kids back in school.”