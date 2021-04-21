Greenwood County School District 51 will host its fourth food distribution event Friday.
Free food boxes, weighing about 30 pounds each, will be available for pickup from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Ware Shoals High School. Each box contains vegetables, fruit, meat and dairy products.
“We are excited about this opportunity to feed our employees, students, and community,” Fay Sprouse, superintendent of the district, said in an email.
About 1,100 boxes will be delivered to the school from the Farm to Families program, which provides assistance in opportunity zones to encourage economic development and job creation in low-income urban and rural communities. Each family can receive up to two boxes.
Ware Shoals High School Squad 51, Future Farmers of America, Ware Shoals Ministerial Association, Ackerson-Stevens Inc. and other volunteers will help unload food and place food boxes in cars.