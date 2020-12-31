WARE SHOALS — Greenwood County District 51 will return to virtual classes after winter break because of the high number of COVID-19 cases.
The school board approved the plan at a special-called meeting Wednesday. The schools in Ware Shoals will be virtual from Tuesday through Jan. 18, when the school board will revisit the issue and determine if in-person learning is safe.
"Board members and I understand and accept that there is no solution that will please everyone; however, the priority in our district has been and will remain safety for all," Superintendent Fay Sprouse said in an email. "Many of our employees are at risk of having complications if they get the virus."