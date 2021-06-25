WARE SHOALS — District 51’s budget for 2021-22 got final approval Thursday.
The second and final reading of the budget passed unanimously and will include a step increase for all employees, a $1,000 raise for teachers, a 5% increase for bus drivers and a 2.5% increase for classified employees.
“I think it’s good about the classified employees because the other employees, by law they had to get a raise, so we need to make sure we’re taking care of our folks,” said chairman Shanon Calvert. “It takes everybody in the building to make everything click.”
The $1,000 raise for teachers and pay hike for bus drivers were dictated by the state legislature in the state’s appropriations bill.
The budget as passed includes $8,753,880 in revenues and expenditures of $8,828,515. The imbalance leads to a $74,635 deficit, which Superintendent Fay Sprouse said could be covered by fund balance, and which might change following personnel changes.
The district will also be paying a $1,500 retention bonus to returning employees, which will be paid using the fund balance.
The board approved the district’s plan for safe return to in-person services and continuity of services, a plan that is required by the federal government as part of the district’s plan for use of COVID-19 relief money.
The plan, posted online for public comment, lays out the district’s plan for continued monitoring and cleanliness, among other things.
Board members briefly discussed the possibility for providing incentives for staff members who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, and planned to revisit the topic later after school starts back.
The board also reviewed and approved the annual agreement with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office for school resource officers. A proposal to pay for pavement improvement plans at all the schools in the district from ADC Engineering passed unanimously.
The board also approved the replacement of four computer servers at about $26,000, including tax, and approved a revision to the district wellness policy.
The meeting was the last for board member Debbie Lake, who chose not to run for reelection after her current term ran out.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege, and I appreciate your service to our district,” Calvert told Lake. “You and I have had phone conversations, we haven’t always agreed on how to get there but we want what’s best for our district, and we’ve agreed to disagree sometimes, but it has been nice and it’s been an honor and a privilege to have you serve our district.”
“For me as well,” Lake responded.
Board member Andy Wood concurred: “I have enjoyed it,” he said “Lot of good advice.”
“I’ve enjoyed it too,” added Genie McDill. “And I know you’re going to be so glad.”
Sprouse presented Lake a gift, adding “Board service is often a thankless service. It’s time, it’s energy, it’s sometimes turmoil. This year has been a year of turmoil. This has been the toughest year in the history of our district, so for all of you thank you, kudos to you. ...”