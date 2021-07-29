One week into the school year, there have been five cases of COVID-19 in Ware Shoals schools.
A post on the Greenwood School District 51 website states that as of Thursday morning, school nurses have reported five positive cases, resulting in about 70 students being quarantined as close contacts.
The majority of those close contacts, according to the district website, have been at Ware Shoals High School.
Superintendent Fay Sprouse said the district is disinfecting buses and there are cleaning protocols in place for buildings.
The district is also looking at how to space people out as much as possible, and activities such as library, music and PE are taking place in the classroom as opposed to having students go there, she said.
“We’re trying to implement, as much as possible, preventive practices,” Sprouse said.
The post on the district’s website states that masks are available at school and on school buses, and beginning next week, students at the primary and middle school will eat lunch in the classroom "so that we can keep them within their group as much as possible.”
Sprouse said the district is hoping more people will get vaccinated or choose to wear a mask. “As this (delta) variant of COVID continues to spread, it’s going to happen.”
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control released new guidance for school districts on Thursday. Among other recommendations, the agency strongly recommends mask use for all people indoors in school settings with certain exemptions, and states that at least three feet of distance between students should be maintained.
The full DHEC guidance can be found at scdhec.gov.
COVID-19 case numbers have been trending upward this week. The health department reported 1,200 new confirmed cases on Thursday in the state as of Tuesday.