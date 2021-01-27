WARE SHOALS — Employees of Greenwood County School District 51 will receive a $1,500 bonus this year. The bonus is meant to help with retention and recruitment, and it was funded out of the district’s general fund.
The district received a number of grants this year that Superintendent Fay Sprouse worked to make happen.
The grants include $600,000 and a $44,000 from 21st Century Learning Center to provide for an after-school academic enrichment program and a summer program for select students. It is to be used during a four-year period. 21st Learning Center is a program that helps support academic learning during non-school hours.
The district also received $25,000 from Save the Children for technology, which it used to buy new interactive panels for teachers to use in classrooms at Ware Shoals Primary School.
Clemson University received a grant of $39,000 that it is using to partner with District 51 to provide social and emotional support training for teachers.
“These grants enable us to provide additional support for our students’ development,” Sprouse said. “We are incredibly blessed and thankful for the generosity of the grantors.”