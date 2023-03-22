Jason DIckerson
Jason Dickerson, center, signs his contract to become principal of Ware Shoals Primary School next year surrounded by all but one member of the interview committee.

 LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL

WARE SHOALS — A new principal is excited to begin next year.

The Greenwood County School District 51 board of trustees voted Monday to hire Jason Dickerson as the new principal of Ware Shoals Primary School.

