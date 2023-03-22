WARE SHOALS — A new principal is excited to begin next year.
The Greenwood County School District 51 board of trustees voted Monday to hire Jason Dickerson as the new principal of Ware Shoals Primary School.
“I appreciate you giving me and my family this opportunity to be a part of your family,” Dickerson said to the interview team after Monday’s vote.
“I’ve heard so much about Ware Shoals Primary and all the wonderful things that you’re doing at that school and I’m so ready to just dig in and just be a part of it.”
Dickerson is currently the assistant principal at Honea Path Elementary School. He will replace Jason Morrison, who resigned to become the director of the Greenwood Charter Academy.
The board also approved numerous other hires and teacher contracts for the 2023-24 school year.
Money from the settlement of a class-action lawsuit with Juul Labs, the maker of a vaping device, was accepted by a vote of the board of trustees.
David Duff, attorney for the district, presented information about the settlement. The total settlement is $555 million, being distributed to municipalities and school districts across the country.
The gross amount offered to the district is $18,673. Duff said the total is based on a formula, which takes into account the number of students in a district and the number of school buildings. Duff said there will be deductions from the total, such as attorney’s fees and court costs. He said the district will receive 65% of the settlement proceeds in this calendar year, and the rest will be received in coming years.
“It’s great to be a successful plaintiff and to receive a monetary recovery, but just as wonderful is the fact that you’ve been involved in a just cause,” he told the board, adding they’ve helped getting a message across to Juul Labs.
In other business:
The board approved a request by the Ware Shoals Athletic Association to name the school’s softball field for Mickey Davis, an alumnus who was successful in softball and basketball. She played on the Atlanta Tomboys and the Orange (California) Lionettes. She was also a member of the 1984 Olympic Committee in Los Angeles.
The board approved a $1,500 recruitment and retention bonus for all employees to be paid in July.
The board approved the first reading of a policy related to unencumbered time. The policy, which follows state legislation, requires 30 minutes of unencumbered time for teachers in grades K-5, as well as special education teachers in all grades.
The board approved a motion to increase the travel reimbursement for meals to match that of the state. The reimbursement rate is $8 for breakfast, $10 for lunch and $17 for dinner.
The board approved a contractor for a fire alarm replacement project at Ware Shoals Middle School. The contractor will be Precision Fire Solutions and the cost of the project will be $236,100.
Relating to the budget for the next fiscal year, the board approved coach supplements totaling $85,000. The total is an increase of $10,000 from last year, with the bulk of the increase coming from an additional football coach, according to a board document. When discussing whether to raise the millage for the upcoming budget, no motion was made.