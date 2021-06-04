Ware Shoals High School’s new principal will be a familiar face when students return in the fall.
On Friday, the Ware Shoals School District 51 Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve a handful of personnel recommendations, including hiring Maria Tyre as the new Ware Shoals High principal.
Tyre will replace Paul Anderson, who was ousted by the board in a surprise 2-2 vote in May.
“Maria is very talented, she has been with us for a number of years,” said Fay Sprouse, the district superintendent.
“She’s committed to our community, she has proven herself in many ways, she’s very strong in professional development, she has worked in our district office for a number of years in the special services department, so we feel that she has the skills that are needed to step into this difficult role and be the best person to lead into the future.”
Tyre, according to a resume provided by the school district, has worked in the district since 2005. From 2017 until now, Tyre has been the special education program coordinator for the district. She has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in special education and last month received a Master of Science in education leadership from Western Governors University.
A few cheers and applause came from meeting attendees when Sprouse announced Tyre’s hiring.
Tyre was one of four finalists for the position.
The other three finalists included a teacher at an Abbeville County school, a teacher at a Spartanburg County school and an administrator with the Aiken County Public School District.
The school board voted Friday on a handful of employment matters, including the high school principal position.
There were two letters of resignation, two requests for release from contracts, three induction contracts, one annual contract, one continuing contract and one administrative contract — all accepted.
The split voteThe board currently has four sitting members: Chairperson Shanon Calvert, Debbie Lake, Genie McDill and Andy Wood. The board generally has five sitting members, but the resignation of Herbie Harris left the board with an empty seat. Two new members have been elected, one to fill the empty seat and one to replace Lake, who did not run for reelection. The new members have not been sworn in yet.
During the board’s May 17 meeting, the contract of Principal Paul Anderson came up. Calvert expressed concerns, and when the vote came on a motion to approve the contract, it was 2-2.
Such a tie vote means the motion failed and Anderson’s letter of agreement, the type of contract used for working retirees, wasn’t renewed.
When asked if board members had addressed concerns with her about Anderson before the May meeting, Sprouse said “There’s always times when parents complain about things or issues crop up from time to time, so I won’t say that there hasn’t.”
“The board members entertain complaints about me as well. You know, when you’re in public service, people are going to complain about various things, and fortunately, we have a relationship, the board members and I, that they report things to me and we talk things through. So we had talked our way through some of the issues, yes,” she said.
A copy of Anderson’s personnel file, supplied to the Index-Journal following a Freedom of Information Act request, reveals glowing references and overall ratings of proficient for years 2011-16. The six years of evaluation that were provided did show a need for improvement in certain categories in interpersonal skills, instructional leadership and staff development in 2013 and 2014.
Following the May 17 vote, Anderson received a deluge of support. A handful of students formed a Facebook group asking that Anderson be reinstated, and a Change.org petition garnered hundreds of votes.
“I appreciate the public outpouring of support for Mr. Anderson,” Sprouse said. “As you all know, I recommended him to continue in employment, so it was very reinforcing that the students were very much in support of him, a lot of the parents were as well.”
Administrators, she said, have “fan clubs and not-fan clubs” and are never going to have 100% support in life.
“We hope to have close to that, but anyway, he had a great career here. Came back home — wanted to come back home — and gave his best and made a difference and we just appreciate that so much and wish him well in whatever he does in the future.”