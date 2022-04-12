WARE SHOALS — Greenwood County School District 51’s board of trustees rescinded a December vote to make way for a change in policy related to sick leave for retirees.
The board voted on the first readings of two policy revisions that would allow working retirees to accrue and carry over sick leave year to year.
The board also voted for the change to have retroactive effects. The board is allowing retirees with sick days left from the 2020-21 school year to add those days to their total.
A stipulation will be added that retirees will not be paid for unused days when they leave the district.
The change will not be final until a second reading is passed.
The board rescinded a vote that would have allowed retirees to accrue sick leave up to 30 days.
In other business:
The board applauded Chris Johnston, athletic director at Ware Shoals High School, who was named 1A Athletic Director of the Year.
The board approved the second readings of five policies.
The board approved an overnight field trip for fourth-graders to Camp Leopold.
The board approved a bid for an HVAC project at Ware Shoals Middle School. The bid total $544,000.
The board approved the first reading of the budget for the 2022-23 school year. The budget is subject to change, Superintendent Fay Sprouse said. The first reading of the budget did not include a millage increase.
The board passed the annual update to the district strategic plan.
