WARE SHOALS — Greenwood County School District 51’s school board is up from four to five members, as one member departed the board last month and two took the oath of office on Monday.
Jewell McCullough and Cody Quinn took the oath of office at the top of Monday’s meeting, which also included the election of board officers.
McCullough and Quinn replace former members Debbie Lake, who chose not to run again and departed the board last month, and Herbie Harris, who resigned from the board last year.
Board member Shanon Calvert was chosen to be chairman, a position he also had last year. McCullough was chosen as vice chairman and Genie McDill was named secretary.
The board reviewed a roofing improvement plan and voted to budget the first three of five years of roofing improvements under the federal ESSER III funds, which were part of the American Rescue Plan.
The first three years are estimated to cost $1,061,634.
Superintendent Fay Sprouse told the board that after the third year, the district’s general fund could cover the remainder of the cost if needed. Most projects in the first three years are at Ware Shoals High School, which Sprouse said is where the greatest need is.
The board also approved an increase in coaching supplements. The supplement total went up from $69,044 to $76,700.
Finally, the board approved a spending plan for Title I funds for the school year.
The total Title I amount is $390,803.92. Of that, $367,185.71 is going toward salaries and benefits for three classroom teachers, a lab manager, a guidance counselor and a librarian.
The remainder of the Title I funding will go toward homelessness, license agreements and supplies.
The board also approved four personnel contracts.