WARE SHOALS — During its last meeting of 2022, the Greenwood County School District 51 board of trustees on Monday evening approved a slate of policy changes.
The board approved policies that dictate patriotic exercises and flag/motto displays in schools, and one that defines social studies education.
The board also approved a policy recognizing that students might be charged fees for materials and supplies, as well as fines for damaged equipment. That policy also states that the district will not deny a student an education because of failure to pay fees.
A new policy was approved regarding board member removal of office, and defines what actions or circumstances can lead to removal from the board.
The board also approved a revision to a policy regarding interscholastic athletics and the eligibility of middle school students to participate in sports.
In other business:
Superintendent Fay Sprouse presented the 2021-22 audit, which was clean.
The board approved an overnight field trip for the Ware Shoals Middle School Junior Beta Club.
The board approved a textbook recommendation.
The board approved the school year calendars for the next three school years. Those calendars as approved will stay with the modified year-round calendar.
The board approved an induction contract recommendation.
