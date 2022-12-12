Greenwood School District 51 board of trustees
The Greenwood County School District 51 board of trustees met Monday evening. 

WARE SHOALS — During its last meeting of 2022, the Greenwood County School District 51 board of trustees on Monday evening approved a slate of policy changes.

The board approved policies that dictate patriotic exercises and flag/motto displays in schools, and one that defines social studies education.

