WARE SHOALS — The lights that illuminate the outside of Ware Shoals High School are set to be replaced following a vote Thursday.
The Greenwood School District 51 board approved the replacement of the electrical work on the 149 flood lights lining the school during a special called meeting.
Superintendent Fay Sprouse said when roofing work was done on the school, some of the lights were knocked loose and issues were discovered when they were being repaired.
She said, for example, the insulation on the wiring is made of cloth.
Board chairman Shanon Calvert described it to a board member who called in to the meeting by saying the “wiring that controls the floodlights at the high school is beyond repair.”
Maintenance director Chad Roper described the issue to the board in detail.
Sprouse said an estimate for the work totals $32,500. The board approved spending up to $40,000, and will take up the issue again if the cost exceeds that amount.
The board also approved $12,500 to be used toward design on a fix for a fire alarm problem at Ware Shoals Middle School.
Roper said the fire alarm on the bottom floor of the school is not communicating with the top floor.
“We’ve had inspections and it’s never been brought to our attention,” Sprouse said. “It’s something we need to address.”
The issue was discovered during a drill. Roper said the way fire drills were done previously, a button was pushed on a panel and the fire alarm worked for the entire school. But when a pull station was used for a drill, the problem was discovered.
The board also discussed the potential naming of a gate at Tommy Davis Field, and tabled the matter to get input from the school’s athletic director.
