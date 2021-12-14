WARE SHOALS — School board members agreed that district employees deserve to be rewarded.
As the final act of Monday’s meeting, Greenwood County School District 51 trustees unanimously voted Monday to give a $500 appreciation bonus to each employee.
The board also voted to change the sick day policy for retirees beginning next year in a vote of 3-2.
Under the change, retirees would be able to accrue sick leave up to 30 days. They would still get 12 days per year but would be allowed to carry them forward to the next year, up to 30 days.
The three who voted for the change were Cody Quinn, Andy Wood and Shanon Calvert. Genie McDill and Jewell McCullough voted against the change.
Discussion revolved around employees who use sick days for COVID-19 quarantines.
McDill said the district has never failed an employee when it comes to sick days, pointing to the district’s sick day bank, where those with extra sick days can share them with those who have none.
McCullough said she’s a stickler for policy, adding they have the sick day bank to help them out of hardship.
“I ain’t saying don’t take care of them, but I believe the bank is there to take care of them and they need to utilize it as such,” McCullough said.
McDill said there’s a failsafe system in the district, too, where principals meet with teachers who have run out of days.
“I’m just darn proud of our district. I think when we can take care of our own, we do take care of our own and I don’t know one person we haven’t taken care of in my 20 years,” McDill said.
Wood cut in, saying he isn’t saying by any means that the district doesn’t take care of people.
“I’m just asking instead of 12 days — they get 12 days a year — all I’m asking is let them build up to 30 days,” he said.
McDill asked why it was necessary to change a policy when the district has ever not helped someone.
The board also voted Monday evening on a letter of agreement for a new Ware Shoals Primary School teacher.
The teacher is a student at Lander University and will be paid 90% of a teacher’s salary and also receive credit for student teaching.
“Fortunately they allowed us to do an internship agreement where she will be working for us, getting paid at 90% of a teacher’s salary and getting her student teaching under her belt all at the same time,” Superintendent Fay Sprouse said.
“How cool is that? Time’s, they are a-changing, so in order to meet some of the demand, the universities have stepped up and allowed us to do this kind of thing.”