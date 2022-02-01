WARE SHOALS — Two measures aimed at recruiting and retaining teachers or substitutes were approved by the Greenwood County School District 51 board of trustees Monday evening.
The board approved a bonus for new and returning employees for the 2022-23 school year. A $1,500 bonus will be given to all employees for the school year.
Superintendent Fay Sprouse said the bonus is used as a recruiting tool and is a big factor for returning staff every year.
“Because they know that y’all value them, you appreciate them and you show it when we’re able to do these kinds of things,” Sprouse said. She mentioned there were many thank-yous at Christmas for the Christmas bonus given to teachers.
“I definitely think it’s a nice gesture, small gesture that we can do as a school district, let folks know how much we do appreciate them,” said board chairperson Shanon Calvert.
The board also approved an increased pay schedule for substitute teachers. A certified daily substitute teacher, for example, will make $90 per day now as opposed to the $75 per day they were making.
Sprouse said the district is in competition for substitutes and said Kelly Services, which the district contracts with for getting subs, recommended the district consider raising its rates.
She said she’d read about other districts that had raised the pay and said it’s been working for them.
“Charleston went from a 60% fill rate to an 80% when they raised their pay, so I definitely think it’s worth it for us to be more competitive,” she said, adding substitutes do a valuable service.
The pay is on par with or better than, in some cases, neighboring districts, she said.
Calvert said he thought it was a great idea, adding “we’re not going to know until we try it.”
The change will go into effect immediately.
In other business:
The district has hired a school resource officer for Ware Shoals Primary School, deputy Bryan Snow with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. With Snow’s hiring, the district will have a school resource officer at all the schools.
The district will resume allowing spectators in basketball games. Spectators were restricted because of increased COVID-19 numbers and potential exposure for those present.
The board approved the second reading of a policy codifying the use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
The board approved an overnight field trip for the baseball team during spring break to Myrtle Beach.
Board member Genie McDill was absent from the meeting, and all action passed unanimously among the four members who were present.
Agenda items related to a review of 2021, financial reports and evaluation of Sprouse were removed from the agenda for next month so the full board can be present.