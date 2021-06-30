Rockets are being prepared for launch at Northside Middle School this week, but don’t worry, they won’t go too far.
This week, Greenwood County School District 50 is hosting three-day camps for students to learn about robotics and aeronautics.
At the two robotics camps, students learn how to program and code robots to make noises, retrieve cubes or move in shapes.
“I like coding and I just like building the robots,” fourth-grader Peyton Larkins said. She and her teammates, Mary Margaret Skinner and Paola Carmona, built their Lego robot brick by brick, aside from the computerized component.
Larkins said by Tuesday morning, the girls programmed their robot to perform a handful of tasks, including retrieving a cube they built.
“I like how it’s using your hands and you’re doing hands-on stuff,” Skinner said. “It’s kind of like you’re an architect almost. You’re building little cubes and you’re using machines to pick up your little builds.”
She added that working with others makes it fun.
Another robotics group is spending its week programming spherical robots.
Fourth-grader Issachar Byrd said the camp is teaching him how to program technology and said he enjoys that the robots can make noise and glide around.
There are some steps that are easy, he said, some that are hard.
“Mostly easy because you’ve got teachers that will walk you through it,” Byrd said.
The aeronautics campers are building various types of rockets and already launched their straw rockets and water rockets on Monday.
Karen Sexton, science teacher at Brewer Middle School, said building and launching the rockets teach the students to explore different variables and the forces used to launch rockets.
The students might also make a hot air balloon this week if time allows.
“So the whole point is to just give them that exposure and then it ties back when they get into eighth grade, ties back into their standards for force and motion,” Sexton said.
The students build the rockets using the scientific method as well.
When building and launching straw rockets on Monday, the kids were able to test variables to solve problems — did they use too much clay, were the fins in the wrong place or the straw too long?
“So they could change whatever it was, so we used a lot of inquiry yesterday just to get them to see some things that they’re going to need for the rest of the rockets,” Sexton said.
At the end of the week, the students will have background knowledge in design and how force affects motion.