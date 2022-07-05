Greenwood County School District 50 personnel and an array of law enforcement will have an active shooter drill and reunification exercise next week on July 12 at Emerald High School and Westside Baptist Church.
The drill is a training exercise only meant to get teachers, district staff and law enforcement prepared in the event a real situation does occur, said Natalie Talbert, the district’s safety manager.
Along with the district and local law enforcement, the drill will involve EMS personnel, fire department personnel, the hospital and the coroner’s office, Talbert said.
“Each agency plays a particular role in any type of mass shooting or any type of scenario,” Talbert said.
Along with the active shooter drill, staff will practice the reunification plan for students and guardians.
Talbert said she wants staff to jump into action without being told what to do, and said the only way that can happen is with training.
The reunification exercise will be at Westside Baptist, which is not an official reunification site for the district.
The drill will include any teachers and staff who are able to be involved. No students will be involved.
The district lists reminders on its website:
This is only a training exercise. There is no cause for alarm.
Gunshots might be heard near Emerald High School that morning as part of the exercise.
No students will participate in the drill.
The drill will involve numerous police and emergency vehicles.
A small portion of Bypass 225 in front of Emerald High School and Westside Baptist Church will be inaccessible from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.