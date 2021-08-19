For three weeks in June, not one of the patients at Self Regional Medical Center had COVID-19. This has changed.
Dr. Matt Logan, chief medical officer and vice president of medical affairs at the hospital, spoke to the Greenwood School District 50 board of trustees Monday about COVID-19, the delta variant and vaccines.
“At Self Regional, we went through about three weeks with zero COVID patients in the hospital during the middle of June,” Logan told the board.
“I was like ‘This is awesome. We’re going to be able to go back to school, my kids are going to have like a normal school year again next year. This is going to be great.’”
Then rumblings about the delta variant began. “‘Sure enough, it came and is here and it’s here in full force.”
As of Monday morning, the hospital had 27 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, Logan said. Eight were in the ICU, and seven of the eight are unvaccinated. Three patients – all unvaccinated – are on the ventilator. Of the 27, 20 of them are unvaccinated.
“It doesn’t mean that you’re not going to get potentially sick if you are vaccinated, but your chances of ending up in the ICU or ending up in the morgue are much lower if you are vaccinated,” Logan said.
He encouraged the district to do whatever it is allowed to do to protect kids, mentioning the use of Plexiglass and spreading students out more.
“I would encourage all of your staff, all of your students that are eligible to get vaccinated,” Logan said. “I know our governor has put a lot of limitations on what the district can do to try to keep our kids safe. The masks do help. It’s unfortunate it’s kind of become a political ball, but they do help prevent infection from spreading from one to the other.”
Logan compared the delta variant to a fast-burning fire. “It’s peaking quicker, so the rate of infection is much higher and it comes down much quicker,” he said.
In other business, the board unanimously approved a budget amendment. Revenues and expenditures increased by $1,820,000.
The increase in revenue reflects actual revenue received, said Rodney Smith, assistant superintendent for business. The increase in expenditures reflects a bonus paid to employees.