Greenwood School District 50 is boosting its safety precautions.
The district has announced that random metal detector checks will be implemented in schools beginning Aug. 22.
The district’s metal detectors will be placed at entrances to schools, and handheld metal detectors will be used at entrances without machines, according to a news release.
“Over the course of the last several years, we have worked tirelessly to increase and enhance our safety protocols and procedures district-wide,” Director Safety Natalie Talbert said in a new release.
“Beginning in 2018, our schools began using metal detectors at athletic events and major events in order to ensure the safety of our schools and community. During this time, metal detectors were also used in our schools as a safety measure when deemed necessary and appropriate.”
The checks may take place at any of the district’s schools, and the process of selection for schools and dates will be random.
Superintendent Steve Glenn likened the checks to drug dog searches during the district’s board of trustees meeting on Monday.
“It’ll be a random thing on a random school,” he said.
The district encourages parents to check the Students Rights and Responsibilities handbook for a list of prohibited items. Questions should be directed to their child’s principal.
“Greenwood School District 50 has a deep concern for the safety and security of our students, employees, and visitors,” said Glenn in the news release.
“Our district believes implementing these security measures will assist with preventing tragedies that have recently occurred in our state and nation.”
The random checks are not a new idea to the district. Plans to implement the checks were brought up by Talbert to the school board earlier this year.
She said at the time, the district was researching the random checks.
“We’ll pick a day — we don’t know what day it’ll be — and we’ll pick a school,” she said in April.
“That’s about the best way that you can do that. But we needed to make sure that we researched everything that is involved with that. We want it to work, but we want it to be legal, and we want it to be effective.”
District safety is front of mind for many right now. A chaotic situation at the Greenwood Jamboree on Aug. 12 occurred after fought broke out among students at the game.
Metal detectors at the stadium were brought up in Monday’s board of trustees meeting.
Chairman Ken Cobb speculated that without metal detectors at the game, the situation could have been “a lot worse,” and asked Talbert and Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly if that was their opinion.
“Oh yeah, definitely,” Talbert said.