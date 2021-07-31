Greenwood School District 50 will soon be having an e-learning practice day.
On Aug. 13, students will not report to school; instead, they will complete work for the day online. A flyer posted by the district states the day will serve as practice for students and staff.
Students will take home Chromebooks or paper packets to complete their schoolwork, and will have three days to complete it. Learning assignments will be posed to Seesaw or Google Classroom, according to the flyer.
Completion of assignments will count as attendance for Aug. 13.
The district said teachers will be available for assistance via email during office hours, which are 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.