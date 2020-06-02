Greenwood County School District 50 Board of Trustees evaluated Superintendent Steve Glenn Monday night, and after hours of deliberation, board members unanimously voted to give Glenn an overall positive evaluation for the 2019-20 school year.
Glenn’s employment contract with district was extended one year, so he is now slated to serve as superintendent until June 30, 2023.
Board members also approved increasing Glenn's annual annuity by 2% for the 2020-21 school year, adding $100 to his monthly automobile allowance beginning July 1 and giving Glenn three additional vacation days annually beginning in the upcoming fiscal year.
He now will receive 15 vacation days a year, 7% annuity, $725 a month for automobile allowance and his salary is $150,000 a year.
Glenn said he did not ask for a pay raise because the teachers in the district, and across the state, aren’t getting one. The uncertainty of the economy and state education budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which will be decided in September, has put school districts across the state in a holding pattern.