Staying safe at school is a commitment made by Greenwood County School District 50 students and staff. Last week, the district reinforced that commitment with “See Something, Say Something” week.
The effort raised awareness for recognizing and reporting suspicious activities and keeping safety at the front of everyone’s minds.
“Last week, our district joined thousands of districts across the country for See Something, Say Something Week,” said Natalie Talbert, district safety manager.
“The safety and security of our students and staff is everyone’s responsibility and our goal was to encourage our students, staff, and community to stay alert and report suspicious activities to local authorities.”
Schools celebrated in a variety of ways, with “See Something, Say Something” bracelets, banners and posters. Some schools celebrated with a daily theme, such as pajama day to “put silence to rest” or glasses day because “students who see something, say something.”
At Hodges Elementary one day, everyone wore bright colors as a reminder to be bold. At Rice Elementary, everyone wore their favorite superhero shirt one day.
“Our schools developed a variety of activities for students and staff that reminded them to always keep safety at the forefront,” Talbert said. “I was pleased with all of the activities and how well it was received districtwide.”
The See Something, Say Something campaign “raises public awareness of the indicators of terrorism and terrorism-related crime, as well as the importance of reporting suspicious activity to state and local law enforcement,” according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.