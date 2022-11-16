Visitors to some school events in Greenwood County School District 50 will be screened by the district’s new weapons detectors.
On Tuesday afternoon, district administrators, maintenance workers and athletic directors, plus others, trained on the basics of operating the new Ceia OpenGate detectors.
“It’s time to upgrade what we do,” said Natalie Talbert, the district’s safety manager. “Crime doesn’t stop.”
The detectors specifically detect weapons, and won’t pick up every speck of metal.
“If there’s something there, it’s going to alert you,” she said.
The company’s representative walked through the detector with a watch, jewelry, keys and cellphone with no alarm. But when he walked through using a calibration device meant to mimic the makeup of a small handgun, the device went off. When school resource officers tested it with and without their service weapon, the detector only beeped when the weapon went through.
The specificity will also allow for a good flow of people. Talbert, a Gamecock fan, said she went to a football game at the University of South Carolina and they had weapons detectors. Even with them, she said, it was a quick process.
“We were impressed with this system,” Talbert said. “We have to be prepared no matter what. We’ve got to be able to think outside the box and be prepared for whatever and this is one little thing, a small portion of what we’re trying to do to keep our district safe.”
The district has the detectors at both high schools and all three middle schools. They’re portable, so could be taken to any school for use.
Westview Middle School’s Eric Syswerda was one of the administrators who attended the training. His school will receive two of the detectors.
“It will be a positive for safety and that always has to be our No. 1 concern,” he said.
He said he hopes it serves as a deterrent.
“We’ve been using metal detectors a good bit this year,” he said. “It’s been a pretty smooth process.”
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.