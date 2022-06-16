District 50 building

The front of the Greenwood County School District 50 building.

Greenwood County School District 50 is seeking community feedback on the modified school calendar.

The district operates on a modified year-round calendar, and just wrapped up its first year on the new calendar.

The calendar has students return to school in July a few weeks earlier than traditional school calendars, but includes multiple intersession weeks where students are out of school.

A survey sent out by the district for stakeholder input on the calendar asks about people’s experiences with the modified calendar, what they would change about it, and how they spent intersession.

The survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/YL7JBFB. Those who complete the survey should do so prior to July 1.