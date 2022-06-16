District 50 seeks input on modified calendar From staff reports Jun 16, 2022 42 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The front of the Greenwood County School District 50 building. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Greenwood County School District 50 is seeking community feedback on the modified school calendar.The district operates on a modified year-round calendar, and just wrapped up its first year on the new calendar.The calendar has students return to school in July a few weeks earlier than traditional school calendars, but includes multiple intersession weeks where students are out of school.A survey sent out by the district for stakeholder input on the calendar asks about people’s experiences with the modified calendar, what they would change about it, and how they spent intersession.The survey can be found at surveymonkey.com/r/YL7JBFB. Those who complete the survey should do so prior to July 1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lakelands Connector Classmates celebrate 50th high school reunion 3 hrs ago Lander nursing major brings heart health message to Miss South Carolina pageant 3 hrs ago Dr. Zach Rubin named Lander University’s 2022 Young Faculty Scholar 3 hrs ago Piedmont Tech student welders shine at competition 3 hrs ago Latest News +6 Manfred says Rays, A's need new ballpark deals soon +2 Shaky oasis for some polar bears found, but not for species +4 Campus sex assault rules fall short, prompting overhaul call +12 Police: Amazon fisherman confesses to killing missing men French senators seek action over Champions League final mess Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood County deputies connect man to more than 60 gas station break-insWare Shoals police investigate Friday morning break-insGreenwood man faces drug, gun chargesDistrict 50 board approves budget, nixes tuition costsNew Greenwood eatery borne out of friendshipGreenwood man faces attempted murder charge in weekend shootingEight is enough: Family with eight living siblings in their 70s remains closeAbbeville County employees get pay boostSLED charges ex-Spartanburg Methodist College officer, wife with crimes against childRemaining suspect in April shooting turns himself in State News 3rd-place Republican backs Weaver in South Carolina Ed race Lawmakers pass $13.8B SC budget with large tax rebates, cuts At least 4 Republican SC House members lose primaries Bruce, Matthews advance to US Senate Democratic runoff in SC Takeaways: Big Trump win, election deniers advance in Nevada CNN News TAKE A LOOK AT THIS WEEK! 2 pulled from the water in Jamaica Bay, Queens This SoCal business developed a system to reuse water as a way to fight the drought Mystery wolfman-like creature spotted near Texas zoo, and officials can't figure out what it is