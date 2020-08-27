COVID-19 is preventing the show from going on inside Greenwood County School District 50’s Performing Arts Center.
With an occupancy limit of 1,266, the Performing Arts Center is spacious and filled with rows of non-removable seats.
Rodney Smith, the district’s superintendent of business, announced at August’s regular board of trustees’ meeting that the administration received a certificate of occupancy for the center.
The center will accommodate its performers with separate women’s and men’s dressing rooms, a scene shop, a prop room and other empty rooms that could be used to rehearse or store equipment.
Smith said he would love to have plays and other events in the center, but COVID-19 has put a halt to his and the administration’s plans.
Superintendent Steve Glenn wasn’t in the picture when the board approved construction of the $11 million center in 2017, but he was in awe when he toured it Friday for the first time.
Smith hopes to have a board meeting at the center soon so he and the designers, Jumper Carter Sease Architects, can discuss all of its specifications and amenities.