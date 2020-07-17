Greenwood County School District 50 initially released a revised school reopening plan for the 2020-21 academic year Wednesday morning, but the plan had to change after Gov. Henry McMaster’s press conference at 11 a.m. that same day.
McMaster announced that school districts had to submit a school reopening plan to state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman by today that included an option for parents to send their children to school five days a week for in-person instruction and a virtual learning option. Not soon after the press conference ended, the district removed the initial plan and parent survey from their website and all social media pages.
The district’s new reopening plan will still have a virtual and traditional option as before, but students who decide to come to school for face-to-face instruction will have to do so five days a week. The adjustment axed the district’s plan to use an A/B cohort model that would have made students alternate between in-school and remote learning days in case the state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported that Greenwood County was medium or high in COVID-19 case spread.
Regardless of which option a student picks, the start date will be Aug. 18 and they will be held accountable for attendance and participation. For pre-K-12, face-to-face instruction will consist of coming to school five days a week, being in a typical school setting, following enhanced health and safety protocols and more details will follow after parent survey numbers are reviewed.
The district will adhere to DHEC and state Department of Education’s guidelines. In addition to following said guidelines, each school will develop measures to enhance the safety of its students and staff. Measures will include:
- Using daily health assessments
- Strongly recommending face coverings
- Having disinfecting products and hand sanitizer available for all classrooms
- Custodians and bus drivers completing enhanced safety protocols for cleaning and disinfecting schools and buses
- Implementing procedures for visitors and volunteers in the COVID-19 environment
K5-12 grade students who choose the district’s fully virtual option will be committing to being in the program for a minimum of a year. Students must also have a district-provided Google Chromebook and access to reliable internet. District teachers will provide academic support — face-to-face or virtually.
Virtual learning students can participate in the district’s athletics programs and extracurricular activities. Elementary school students who choose the virtual option will use SeeSaw or OdysseyWare, middle school students will use OdysseyWare or VirtualSC and high school students will use OdysseyWare or VirtualSC. An application process will be required.
Parents may choose which option best fits their child by completing the district’s survey at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc08ntbrKF_USm4ptaiSSqhdqEFGwnNvgwPx-W78hzpb48KZA/viewform.