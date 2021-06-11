Policy related to community use of Greenwood schools is seeing some changes, with a revision likely to be considered by the school board later this month.
Greenwood School District 50 board of trustees on Monday voted to suspend a portion of the policy, after district administrators said there were students and staff at schools who wanted to begin summer programs but the policy restricted those opportunities.
The paragraph the board suspended read: “High school facilities or middle school gymnasiums will not be rented to community organizations; however, school clubs will be given the opportunity to collaborate with non-profit community organizations and request the use of athletic facilities. Approval of the principal is required.”
Gerald Witt, assistant superintendent for administration, told the school board that rewriting the policy “will reflect some things we are able to do with our facilities.”
“The big push is with the new Performing Arts Center. This policy does not fit our needs,” Superintendent Steve Glenn said during the meeting.
“So we need to change it and once we started looking, we realized there’s some gaps in there that we need to change now because we’ve got people wanting to use some of our facilities and they’re really our people, our kids using facilities. And by this policy the way it’s written, it limits us on what we can and can’t do.”
The district will present the revised text to the board for consideration on June 28. The current policy was last revised in 2009.