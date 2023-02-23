During a recent workshop, the Greenwood County School District 50 board of trustees talked about having a vision and planning when it comes to its facilities and being proactive versus reactive.
One of the related suggestions board members discussed, a facilities study, is coming together.
The district is in the process of creating a Request for Proposals for a facilities study that will examine every school in the district and help form a master plan that will guide long-term planning.
Rodney Smith, the district’s assistant superintendent of business, said the company that conducts the facilities study would go to each school to observe the conditions of the schools and recommend what needs upgrading or replacing. The study would also look at projected growth for enrollment reasons, traffic around schools and equipment, such as HVAC units and lighting.
A plan with recommendations would be given to the district.
“It just puts things in a big picture for us, where we are,” Smith said.
“We can go and look at one school at a time but it ties everything together as far as a districtwide master plan.”
A facilities study and master plan were discussed by the board during the workshop.
Board member David Trent recommended a plan that would be “the curb to the crawlspace” during the meeting.
“I think for us as a board, if we get a real assessment of our facilities then we take the capital improvement plan, and for us we keep it simple, and we say long term, short term and regular maintenance and we have a dedicated plan that we go back to,” he said.
Smith said the facilities study and subsequent plan will be geared toward long-term planning.
“This information is very useful as we plan for the future for the students of Greenwood School District 50,” Smith said.
