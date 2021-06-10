Greenwood County School District 50 employees who are fully vaccinated by the first day of school will be rewarded by the district.
The district announced Wednesday that employees who are fully vaccinated by July 21 will receive a $500 bonus.
“We are excited to offer this incentive to all of our employees who have been fully vaccinated,” Superintendent Steve Glenn said in a news release.
“This is our district’s way of saying thank you to all of our employees for stepping up in spite of the challenges presented by COVID-19. We would encourage our employees to get vaccinated prior to the first day of school on July 22. Our goal is to have a healthy staff to begin next school year as we continue making a difference in the lives of our students.”
Employees will need to show proof of vaccination to get the bonus and will receive the bonus by the end of August.
The news release said Self Regional Healthcare will continue offering COVID-19 vaccines to students 12 and up, parents and employees in the district at their drive-thru services from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The drive-thru clinic is located at 303 W. Alexander Ave., the former Greenwood Medical Park.