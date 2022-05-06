Mostly cloudy this morning. Strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Beth Justesen, guidance counselor at Hodges Elementary School, has been named as Greenwood County School District 50’s teacher of the year for 2022-23.
The figurative baton was passed to her by 2021-22 teacher of the year Heather Calliham on Thursday evening during a ceremony honoring the district’s teachers of the year for each school and naming Justesen as the district winner.
Justesen said it was an “extreme honor” to be chosen.
She’s worked in many schools in the district, she said, and every one of them has had amazing administrators and teachers.
“Take it all in and enjoy the moment” is the first part of the advice Calliham had for Justesen.
“And then when it’s time to get to work as your new role as a teacher leader, just make sure you lead with passion, make sure you lead with a purpose and make sure you remember why you’re in this role and who you are fighting for and who you represent as a teacher leader.”
Individual school teachers of the year:
Beth Bell, Brewer Middle School
Tiara Freeman, Early Childhood and Montessori School
John Mark Scruggs, Emerald High School
Jay Hancock, Russell Technology Center
William Walker, Genesis Education Center
Mandy Lloyd, Greenwood High School
Beth Justesen, Hodges Elementary School
Stephanie Boozer, Lakeview Elementary School
Ongela Nance, Mathews Elementary School
Hope Simpson, Mays Elementary School
Megan Dickey, Merrywood Elementary School
Greg Rice, Northside Middle School
Christina Cooper, Pinecrest Elementary School
Lena Sprouse, Rice Elementary School
Shannon Cullens, Westview Middle School
Kimberly Dubose, Woodfields Elementary School
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.