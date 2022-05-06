teacher of the year
Beth Justesen, center, counselor at Hodges Elementary School, was named Greenwood School District 50's teacher of the year for 2022-23 on Thursday evening. 

 LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL

“My baton, I’ve passed it on to you.”

Beth Justesen, guidance counselor at Hodges Elementary School, has been named as Greenwood County School District 50’s teacher of the year for 2022-23.

The figurative baton was passed to her by 2021-22 teacher of the year Heather Calliham on Thursday evening during a ceremony honoring the district’s teachers of the year for each school and naming Justesen as the district winner.

Justesen said it was an “extreme honor” to be chosen.

She’s worked in many schools in the district, she said, and every one of them has had amazing administrators and teachers.

“Take it all in and enjoy the moment” is the first part of the advice Calliham had for Justesen.

“And then when it’s time to get to work as your new role as a teacher leader, just make sure you lead with passion, make sure you lead with a purpose and make sure you remember why you’re in this role and who you are fighting for and who you represent as a teacher leader.”

Individual school teachers of the year:

Beth Bell, Brewer Middle School

Tiara Freeman, Early Childhood and Montessori School

John Mark Scruggs, Emerald High School

Jay Hancock, Russell Technology Center

William Walker, Genesis Education Center

Mandy Lloyd, Greenwood High School

Beth Justesen, Hodges Elementary School

Stephanie Boozer, Lakeview Elementary School

Ongela Nance, Mathews Elementary School

Hope Simpson, Mays Elementary School

Megan Dickey, Merrywood Elementary School

Greg Rice, Northside Middle School

Christina Cooper, Pinecrest Elementary School

Lena Sprouse, Rice Elementary School

Shannon Cullens, Westview Middle School

Kimberly Dubose, Woodfields Elementary School

