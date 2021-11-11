Wednesday’s sunny and warm weather was perfect for Greenwood County School District 50’s Unified Sports Day event.
The event is for special education students, who spent a few hours on the Emerald High football field playing basketball, football, soccer and track, all with a dance break built in.
Jarad Jeter, behavioral services lead with the district, said the day is a way for the district’s special education department to give students the chance to exercise behaviors in a productive manner. The hope is that in the future, the district can have inclusive teams where students in special education are involved in athletics and in the department.
“This is our first event and we’re really just trying to get everyone together to have a fun day,” Jeter said.
The event is the first at a District 50 school, but students previously participated in a Unified Sports Day at Lander University.
About 15 Lander students in the Council for Exceptional Children student organization volunteered to help out at the event.
Carol Hoyle, SPED coordinator for teacher education at Lander, said the event gives the Lander students an opportunity to get experience in service and advocacy for students and have fun with the kids.
For the students themselves, the day gives them the opportunity to enjoy sports, meet others and interact, she said.
“It gives them a chance to just do those sports, be out there and have fun and just enjoy fun things,” she said.
Jeter thanked the Emerald athletic leadership, district administration, teachers and volunteers who helped make the day possible.
There are plans for another Unified Sports Day in the spring, and Jeter said he is looking to build a relationship with the Special Olympics for the future.