Eye-opening.
The active-shooter and student reunification drill that occurred Tuesday was described as an eye-opener by teachers and administrators to Natalie Talbert, the Greenwood County School District 50 safety manager.
The drill took place at Emerald High School and involved District 50 and numerous other agencies and districts.
“It went well,” Talbert said Tuesday afternoon toward the end of the reunification exercise, which occurred at Westside Baptist Church, adjacent to Emerald.
“Considering it’s been a while since it’s been done in our school district, it went well. We got an opportunity to see some things that were great. We saw some things that we can improve on, to make better and, you know, that’s the purpose is to get better, to make sure that we have the right things in place. So that our students and our staff are safe.”
Representatives from Greenwood County school districts 51 and 52 were there, as well as Greenwood Police Department, Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office, Greenwood County EMS, Greenwood city and county fire departments, and Ninety Six Police Department.
Talbert said it’s important that everyone work in tandem to be prepared for anything that might happen in a school.
The drill has been planned for about two years, even though shootings at schools have been in the news in recent months with a shooting at a middle school in Greenville and the mass shooting that killed more than a dozen children in Uvalde, Texas in May. Talbert said she is saddened by what happened in Uvalde, and said it makes her and everyone else more aware and realize something like that can happen here.
“It’s so important because it can happen to us,” Talbert said.
“It can happen here, it can happen anywhere. And I just think that we would be doing our district an injustice if we don’t put these things in place, and do everything in our power to keep our students safe. We have to do because the world is different so we have to do this.”
There has been a school shooting in Greenwood before. In 1988, a gunman opened fire at Oakland Elementary School, now Eleanor S. Rice Elementary, named for the principal of the school when the shooting happened. Two students died in the shooting.
Talbert said the district will immediately start planning for the next drill “so that we can continue to move forward with a plan that will absolutely keep our students and our district safe.”
“We can’t stop at all, we can’t. But I can tell you that I don’t know of any law enforcement officer here in Greenwood County that would not go in at the sound of gunfire and do what they can to protect our staff and our students. And they were huge today, my law enforcement people were huge today,” she said,
Beth Justesen, a guidance counselor at Hodges Elementary School, was one of those who called the drill eye-opening.
Her role in the drill was as an injured student.
“One thing that felt like it was impactful was hearing gunshot sounds in the school, it sounds very different than you would ever imagine if you’ve ever heard a gunshot outside of the school, but just to see how our district has a plan to keep not only teachers, but our students safe,” Justsen said.
Whitney Brown, a teacher at Lakeview Elementary, played the role of a parent in the reunification practice. She mentioned that the district had multiple levels for the parent to go through and had information ranging from how to line up to different types of parent responses.
“You had the police, you had the district office, you have mental health counselors outside. It was interesting, but it was also something that was very well planned out,” Brown said.
Brown and Justesen said they feel good about the preparedness of the district.
“I feel great about the preparedness,” Justesen said.
“I think one thing any kind of drill or practice does, it shows you what we’re doing right and there’s always levels of improvement and what we need to do differently. And so I think it’s just an opportunity to learn and continue to put safety measures in place. But overall, I felt like it was I mean, it put me even more at ease. I already know that we have things in place, we practice things, but it was a very impactful day.”
Greenwood County Emergency Medical Services director Derek Oliver said the use of the drill for them is to get a better understanding of everyone else’s capabilities.
“Because we know what we can do as medical personnel, but we have to trust what the other people are able to do, especially with, you know, triaging patients or doing primary first aid on patients,” he said.
EMS personnel dealt with patients as the fire department brought them out and transported them to the hospital.
“I don’t think you can ever be fully prepared for this,” Oliver said.
“Unfortunately, it happens so much that you have no choice but to do the best you can to be ready for it. You know, most you can do is build that muscle memory and your training, so you know exactly firsthand what you’re able to do, given the situation because that’s not the time to panic. You have to, you know, treat the patients and get them to the hospital.”