After nominations came into the Greenwood County School District 50 special services department for support employee of the year, director Christy Hyduke realized there wouldn’t need to be a vote.
Every nomination that came in was for one person.
Lou Hilley, an occupational therapist with the district, was named winner for the department and winner for the entire district.
Hilley said on Friday she was humbled, surprised and grateful at the honor and saw it as an opportunity to bring awareness to the district’s special education team.
She said an occupational therapist is someone who works with people to help them be independent as possible in area, usual fine or visual motor skills.
“Sometimes it’s self-care and feeding,” she said.
“And with our children in the school district, it’s a little bit different than in other settings. With small children, we help them to gain their developmental milestones. For instance, a child might not be able to use their fingers properly to hold a crayon or a writing tool or be able to manipulate toys.”
She said most of the caseload is elementary- and preschool-aged children, but they do follow through with middle and high schoolers.
“So I’ve really had the privilege of working with some kids from the time that they were three until they were 21 when they can graduate,” she said.
“It’s rare that we have them on direct caseload that long, but we do often have them on consultation and follow up. So that’s really cool to see the gains that they’ve made through time like that.”
She also said the department is like a family and they have each other’s backs.
They talk about the kids a lot, she said — how they can help each other help the kids.
Hyduke said Hilley’s work comes natural to her with her experience. Hilley began contracting with the district in the ‘80s and has been an employee since 2000.
Hyduke said Hilley is a kind-hearted person with a strong work ethic.
