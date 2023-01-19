Greenwood County School District 50’s board of trustees received a welcome update during Tuesday evening’s board meeting.
The district has filled all of its openings for school resource officers, according to Natalie Talbert, district safety manager.
Talbert gave an update on the district’s safety efforts in 2022 and what’s coming for 2023.
“My labor of love: We have filled all of our SRO positions,” Talbert said, to applause from the board.
“We have one SRO at the police academy right now and we have two that have completed the initial phase of the process and they are awaiting academy dates,” she said, adding the district is wanting those two to attend the academy at the same time.
“That’s been my passion since I got here and it feels good to know that we got those here and they are doing what they need to do to keep our students safe,” Talbert said.
She said next school year, the SROs will all be in the buildings.
Board member Clay Sprouse called this update “a huge, huge victory” for the district.
Talbert updated the board on a variety of other issues.
She said all the school nurses have been trained on using Narcan, an emergency overdose medication, as well as the district office safety team. Teachers at Pinecrest Elementary also requested training on Narcan and received it.
Talbert said there’s also been training on the latest drug trends, crime prevention through environmental design, active shooter training for bus drivers, hostage situations and evacuating buses during an emergency.
Talbert said the district is planning an active shooter drill for this year, calling the one last year “a huge success.”
In other business:
The board approved a measure allowing certain teachers to work more than 1,500 minutes per week with compensation and approval for the district to seek a waiver from the Office of Federal and State Accountability to continue that.
The board approved personnel recommendations and vacancies.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.