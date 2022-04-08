Greenwood 50 FFA chapter's charter was signed Friday during a ceremony at the Frank Russell Technology Center. From left are Troy Helms, S.C. state agricultural education director; Cayden Gates, state FFA president from Nation Ford FFA; Kassidy Gravely, local chapter president; Halie Eubanks, agriculture teacher and local chapter adviser; and Charles Costner, director of the Frank Russell Technology Center.
Steve Glenn, superintendent of Greenwood School District 50, left, and Halie Eubanks, agriculture teacher and FFA adviser, cut the ribbon in front of the greenhouse at the Frank Russell Technology Center. Looking on at right is Kassidy Gravely, FFA president.
Troy Helms, S.C. agricultural education director, left, walks through the greenhouse at Frank Russell Technology Center with the state FFA officers: Quinten Miller, state vice president with Saluda FFA; Cayden Gates, state president with Nation Ford FFA; and Veronica Corteville, state secretary with Laurens FFA.
Ribbon cuttings typically involve an extra-large pair of scissors, but Friday’s ribbon cutting used garden shears.
Friday marked the chartering ceremony for the Greenwood 50 FFA chapter, part of the Frank Russell Technology Center. The newly minted chapter also cut the ribbon on its greenhouse, where fledgling plants are growing in preparation for a plant sale.
Teacher Halie Eubanks, the chapter’s adviser, said FFA is the largest student leadership group in the United States.
The new chapter has already begun competing. One team competed over spring break, placing eighth out of the 17 chapters in that category, and on an individual level, one student placed fourth out of 60-plus students.
“They’re killing it out there,” Eubanks said.
Friday was the chapter’s official acceptance into the national organization.
The chapter is made up of students who attend the technology center, including students from Greenwood, Emerald, Ware Shoals and Ninety Six high schools.
Since Ware Shoals and Ninety Six already have established chapters, most are Greenwood or Emerald students.
“I think just the simple process of growing things and learning where things come from would be really beneficial to anybody,” said Jackson Williams, a sophomore at Greenwood High who is the chapter’s sentinel.
“It would make them appreciate what they have and appreciate how things work. And I think it would make everybody a more rounded person, honestly.”
Charles Costner, director of the technology center, said the students who are part of the chapter will gain knowledge in agriculture but also in leadership skills.
He mentioned one unique thing people might not realize is that agriculture uses technology, such as drones and computers, when it comes to things such as irrigation or dairy products.
“It’s all a tremendous plus and any way that we can draw more students into this and help grow the Greenwood community is just fabulous,” he said.
Along with the chartering ceremony, the chapter presented an honorary membership to District 50 Superintendent Steve Glenn for his support of the chapter.
State Rep. John McCravy made a presentation to the chapter on behalf of the S.C. House of Representatives alongside state Sen. Billy Garrett.
