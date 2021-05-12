New classrooms are coming to Mathews Elementary School, as Greenwood County School District 50 moves to put early childhood students into elementary schools.
On Tuesday, the board of directors for the nonprofit Greenwood Fifty School Facilities Inc. met to get an update on the finances and building projects in the district. The facilities group is a support organization for capital projects in the district, managing and selling bonds issued in 2006 to fund the projects.
Board Chairperson Debrah Miller said the nonprofit was responsible for the funding behind building Westview and Brewer middle schools, along with renovations to Springfield, Lakeview and the career center, among other projects.
District 50 Assistant Superintendent for Business Rodney Smith filled the board in on its latest financial statements — a bond sale in April brought in $4.5 million. These funds were being used at the performing arts center, but with it completed some of the money will go into a capital fund while another portion is used on loan payments.
Auditors will be taking a look at the district’s books soon, Smith said. Last year the district got an unmodified opinion, the best they could receive. Administrators were able to give teachers a bonus, for dealing with the complications of teaching amid a pandemic.
“2020 was a great year for the district,” he said. “We added quite a bit to our fund balance.”
The district’s next project is to add classrooms to Mathews Elementary School and Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Elementary School, to make room for incoming early childhood education students. The district is moving early childhood education classes to each of the elementary schools to remove the transition from the Greenwood Early Childhood Center to the schools.
Mathews needs help with space, Smith said, so funds will be used to add four classrooms to the school. At Mays, a commons area will be converted into two classrooms, he said.
Miller asked about other projects underway. Smith said the new elementary classrooms will use most of the recently allotted funds, while some stimulus dollars will be used to replace HVAC units in the district. He also shared that agriculture and horticulture programs will be coming to the district’s career center, and the culinary arts program is preparing a food truck for students to learn with.