Educators, law enforcement and industry leaders gathered this week for an event about a tough conversation.
Greenwood County School District 50 hosted three guest speakers on Thursday revolving around mass trauma events.
Heather Martin, a survivor of the shooting at Columbine High School, was the keynote speaker, and spoke about her experience during the shooting, and how trauma has affected her since.
“I think it’s an important message,” said Natalie Talbert, safety manager for District 50.
“We just had a little school shooting yesterday in the same state she just come from. It’s always in the back of my mind that something like this can happen and, you know, I want the community that I live in to realize that not only can it happen, but District 50 takes it serious.”
Along with educators from District 50, representatives from other local districts and schools came, as well as law enforcement and representatives from local industries.
Martin said she believes it’s important to share her story because people, not just educators, need to be aware of the long-term impacts of trauma.
“And then also as a teacher in America today myself, be able to recognize some of those signs of trauma in myself and how I can be the best person that I can be for my kids.”
She said when it comes to safety, she wants educators to remember to keep their doors locked and take drills seriously.
“Personally, I hope that they take away that we don’t know the backstory of what students are showing up with every day, so sometimes their reaction or whatever is not about the teacher, it’s about their own stuff and what they’re going through,” she said.
Two other speakers also spoke ahead of Martin.
Josh Wallace spoke about the State Law Enforcement Division’s efforts toward studying the response to the Oct. 5, 2022, hoax shooting calls that were made about 18 schools in South Carolina, including Greenwood High School.
Jermaine Counts, school resource officer at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, talked about his experiences with a shooting that happened there last year.
