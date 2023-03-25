heather martin
LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL Heather Martin, a teacher who survived the shooting at Columbine High School, spoke on Thursday at the District 50 event.

Educators, law enforcement and industry leaders gathered this week for an event about a tough conversation.

Greenwood County School District 50 hosted three guest speakers on Thursday revolving around mass trauma events.

