Greenwood County School District 50 board chairperson Ken Cobb, standing at right, recognizes Johanna Bishop for her time on the school board during Monday's meeting. Bishop is running unopposed for a Greenwood County Council seat.
Greenwood County School District 50 board of trustees approved school calendars for the next three school years.
The board approved the school calendars for the next three years, keeping with the year-round modified calendar it has been on since last school year.
The board also approved a handful of policies as part of its review of board policies. They approved JFAA (admission of resident students), JFABC (transfers and withdrawals) and JFABD (admission of homeless students), as well as its administrative rule.
The board discussed on first reading three other policies that it will vote on in the future. The first, JB, deals with equal education opportunity and nondiscrimination. The board approved the policy update during its previous meeting, but was asked to look at adding grievance procedures, according to Christi Louden, assistant superintendent for administration. The board will vote on second reading at a future meeting.
The board also discusses policy JKE, which dictates expulsion of students. One of the proposed revisions Louden presented includes changing the number of days before an expulsion hearing to 15 days, per state law. She also talked to the board about readmission requirements and suggested requiring a readmission conference. The board will vote on the second reading of that policy during an upcoming meeting.
The board tabled a vote on policy KI, regarding visits to schools.
In other business, the board approved personnel recommendations and vacancies.
