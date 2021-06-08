Greenwood County School District 50’s board of trustees got its first look at the proposed budget for the 2021-22 school year Monday evening, with final mandates from the state on education funding still making their way through the legislature.
The budget as presented, though, does not increase tax millage for residents and includes increases for employees.
An executive summary included in the proposed budget cites the state budget that is still being hammered out in Columbia.
“For FY 2021-2022, we have projected our revenues based on what we believe are realistic assumptions,” the summary said.
“We have included in our expenditures the known amounts that we can project based upon our assumptions at this time. This budget contains little room to make adjustments for decreases in our revenues or increases in our expenditures as we go through this fiscal year.”
The proposed budget presented to the school board Monday includes a state-mandated step increase and a $1,000 increase for every teacher on the state teacher salary schedule, as included in the state senate version of the appropriations act.
Administration recommended two step increases for other employees on a salary schedule, the summary states, and bus drivers are expected to receive a 5% increase.
The budget does include an expected increase in county property taxes based on taxes received in the 2020-21 year.
“The county continues to benefit from increased economic activity, as well as an increase on taxes paid on both vehicles and boats,” the summary said.
Overall, the projected revenues and expenditures total $7,870,000 — an increase from the previous year of $2.54 million.
The budget will not be set in stone for the 2021-22 fiscal year until the school board takes a vote, expected this month.