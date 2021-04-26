To help Greenwood's struggling students, Greenwood County School District 50 announced it has created a new district-level job to identify students in need of help and get to them quickly.
The Multi-Tiered System of Supports is a new system set up to identify those students and help them, supporting academic growth but also providing for behavioral, social and emotional needs, District 50 said in a news release. Debbie Bishop, the district's Director of Special Services, was named the new director of MTSS Monday afternoon.
"All children can learn when the curriculum and instruction are culturally responsive, diverse and student-centered," Bishop said in the release. "I feel it is essential to support our students by focusing on the whole child as we prepare them for tomorrow's opportunities. In this new position, I strive to promote the school as a learning organization with personal mastery for all."
Bishop previously worked as a teacher at Laurens Academy, then she worked for 21 years at Laurens School District 55 as a teacher, assistant principal, coordinator, director and instructional coach. Prior to her move to director of MTSS, she was director of special services for Greenwood D50.
In her place, Cristy Hyduke was named the interim director of special services Monday. Hyduke served as director of special services from August 2012 to July 2016.
"I am excited about returning to a familiar role in the district," she said in a news release. "I feel it is essential to encourage all students to become productive citizens as we prepare them for opportunities in the future. I look forward to continuing to foster positive relationships with the students and staff of the Special Services Program."
In her 26-year career, Hyduke has worked as a compliance coordinator, director, instructional specialist and teacher in Greenwood County school districts 50, 52 and Abbeville County School District. She was teacher of the year 2019-20 at Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Elementary School.