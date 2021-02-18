From two to one?
Greenwood County School District 50 officials are considering whether to merge Greenwood and Emerald high schools.
Clay Sprouse, a board member who proposed the district create an exploratory committee, said “it’s only a conversation” at this point. If the plan is approved, he added, Greenwood High School would be one of the largest in the state.
Under the proposal, there would be a ninth-grade learning academy — a place where ninth-graders would go to learn about what high school is like.
“It’s a big jump from middle school to high school,” Sprouse said.
He hopes this will bridge the gap between middle and high school.
“If the ninth-grade academy is something the board wants to explore, then I will provide them with the information requested,” Superintendent Steve Glenn said.
The process could take years to get right, Sprouse said.
“We want to make sure the students at Emerald finish at Emerald,” he said.
There are a number of things to consider, including curriculum, staffing, location and athletics.
“I want to make sure that every single aspect of what we’re doing is right,” Sprouse said.
Sprouse thinks the combination of the schools would bring the community together.
“As a rallying point, we can all get behind one Greenwood High school,” Sprouse said.