District 50 clarifies details of monkeypox case From staff reports Sep 1, 2022 Greenwood County School District 50 updated its statement regarding a case of monkeypox at Northside Middle School.The new statement clarifies that District 50 learned of a case at the school and contacted the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.The first release, sent Wednesday evening, said DHEC had identified a case at the school, instead of the district contacting DHEC.According to the new release, the district learned Sunday of a potential case and contacted DHEC "to determine next steps."The new statement says DHEC informed the district it was an isolated case and there were no close contacts.DHEC told the district there was no exposure at Northside and there is no reason for concern.Ron Aiken, DHEC spokesperson, confirmed Thursday there was no exposure at the school.