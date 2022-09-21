School calendars for the next few years are available for review on the Greenwood County School District 50 website.
Superintendent Steve Glenn presented the proposed calendars for the next three school years to the board of trustees on Monday evening.
The draft calendars are on the district’s website for review and will be voted on by the board during the Oct. 17 meeting.
Glenn said the district sought feedback from principals, district office, PTOs and teachers of the year when creating the calendars. He also referenced a survey the district distributed.
Glenn pointed out a few items of note in the calendars. For 2023-24, for example, school would start later than it has the last two years on July 26. Students started the current school year on July 21.
In other business, the board approved a slate of policy updates as part of its ongoing review. The only policy of the bunch that was revised concerns assignment of students to schools.
The changes made include moving the date transfer requests are due from July 15 to July 10.
Christi Louden, assistant superintendent for administration, said the change is because school starts earlier now with the modified calendar.
The revision also removes No Child Left Behind guidelines.
The board also upheld administration’s decision on a student matter and approved personnel recommendations.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.