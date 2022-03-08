Greenwood County School District 50 Board of Trustees on Saturday gave priority to a handful of school projects for next year.
The board met Saturday for a retreat to discuss a handful of topics, including upcoming projects.
The district estimates it will have $2 million for capital projects from its annual bond sale.
Four projects given priority for next year by the board total $1.8 million.
First priority would be an updated entrance at Emerald High School. Discussion around the item centered on safety. The estimated cost for that project is $1 million.
The other three projects are storage buildings at all schools, with a total estimate of $250,000; expansion of the Greenwood High cafeteria estimated at $350,000; and a new classroom at Hodges Elementary, estimated at $200,000.
Other items on the district’s capital projects list include press boxes and concessions at Emerald’s football and baseball fields, classroom wing and cafeteria at Mays Elementary, ticket booth at Emerald’s football field, fieldhouse and weight room at Greenwood High, turf on all other fields at both schools, maintenance shop and parking lot upgrades at the district office.
Another topic the board discussed was the potential for a new technology center.
“I think it’s time that we get serious about looking at the prospects of a new technology center,” said board member Clay Sprouse.
“I think it’s past due.”
Superintendent Steve Glenn said funding for the technology center is through the county, adding he has had discussions with County Council members and others.
Board members discussed possible use of the next round of the county’s Capital Projects Sales Tax, as well as the potential for partnering with Piedmont Technical College.
Sprouse said the current Russell Career and Technology Center building is outdated, and a new facility would help show the districts’ willingness to train the workforce when industries visit Greenwood County.
